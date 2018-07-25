4 ways to cut down on hospital costs

Sticker shock when you look at your hospital bill is real, whether it's a hangnail or a heart attack.

So what do you do when you get that bill?

“Don't panic,” says Chuck Bell of the Consumers Union. “I think you need to make sure that first of all, you've received the final version of the bill. Because oftentimes the hospital will send an early version of the bill before the hospital's even made up its mind what it's going to pay for.”

We've got a four-step plan to take you from shock to satisfaction:

1. It starts before you go in for your procedure. Tell the hospital you only want to be treated by in-network doctors and you want to sign off any extra costs before they happen.

“If you keep reminding the hospital, ‘Look, money is very tight in my household. I can't afford to pay for extra services, I can't afford to pay for a test or treatment I didn't have,’ I think they'll see your side of the story,” Bell says.

2. Ask for an itemized bill. It may be pages and pages of hard-to-read data, but becoming an educated shopper is your first step to cutting down your cost.

“Errors are very common and you may have codes for particular procedures were not entered correctly, you might have duplicate charges or excessive charges for certain things,” Bell says. “For example, they're charging you for an out-of-network doctor when that doctor's actually in-network.”

3. Call your insurance company and ask why they're refusing to cover some of these costs. Once you get those answers, call the hospital directly and be prepared to point out any errors you found on your bill. And, above all, be polite.

“You really need to put your best foot forward and remain civil and polite,” Bell says. “They're gonna deal with you much more effectively if they don't see you as hostile and shouting and so forth. If you're prepared to settle your bill or get on a payment plan, they'll often knockoff 30-40 percent off what's on the piece of paper in front of you. the thing to realize is the bill you've received is not necessarily the final bill.”

4. Consumers Union recommends several tools to help you navigate these detailed bills and financial help available.

A one-stop shop showing you what Alabama law requires hospitals to tell you and where you can get help can be viewed here.

The “cost estimator” tool for Blue Cross Blue Shield that lets you search prices for comment treatments can be viewed here.

Healthcare Bluebook and Fair Health Consumer are two sites that aren’t affiliated with an insurer, but they do offer similar cost estimates and let you search billing codes to make sure you know what you’re being billed for and if you’re being charged correctly.

“The Alabama Department of Senior Services also operates a State Health Insurance Program that offers free advice and counseling for Medicare beneficiaries," Bells says. You can view that here.

If you have a complaint or problem using commercial health insurance in the under-65 market, you can file a complaint here with the Alabama Department of Insurance.

If a health insurance company does not cover a test or treatment you think should be covered, and/or your provider says is medically necessary, you can file an internal and external appeal here. This might be the case if there is something on your hospital bill the insurance company declines to pay for.

Roughly 50 percent of appeal cases are decided in favor of the consumer, so it is often worth to do this.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.