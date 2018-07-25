Trump's top Medicare official slams 'Medicare for All' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump's top Medicare official slams 'Medicare for All'

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration's Medicare chief is slamming "Medicare for All," the proposal from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for a national health care plan that would cover all Americans.

Speaking in San Francisco on Wednesday, Medicare administrator Seema Verma says putting millions more people on Medicare would undermine care for seniors.

"In essence, Medicare for All would become Medicare for None," Verma told an audience at the Commonwealth Club.

She says it would "run the risk of depriving seniors of the coverage they have worked their entire lives to receive."

There was no immediate response from Sanders' office, but in the past he has defended his plan by saying it would improve benefits for seniors - for example, by adding coverage for vision, routine dental care and hearing aids.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

