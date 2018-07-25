Ford 2Q earnings fall 48 percent on production, China woes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ford 2Q earnings fall 48 percent on production, China woes

DETROIT (AP) - Dinged by slumping China sales and a fire at a U.S. parts factory, Ford Motor Co.'s second-quarter net profit fell 48 percent from a year ago.

The company says it made $1.1 billion, or 27 cents per share. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share.

Ford's performance slumped largely because the fire knocked out production of highly profitable F-Series pickup trucks for a little over a week in May. Ford said at the time it had enough inventory so that sales wouldn't take a big hit.

Troubles in China and elsewhere caused the company to cut its full-year guidance to $1.30 to $1.50 per share. It had been $1.45 to $1.70.

Revenue was $38.92 billion. Analysts expected $39.14 billion.

