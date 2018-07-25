AMC reinstates 'Talking Dead' host Chris Hardwick - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AMC reinstates 'Talking Dead' host Chris Hardwick

(Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 21, 2017 file photo, Chris Hardwick moderates the "Fear The Walking Dead" panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego. AMC host Chris Hardwick is returning to work after a review of sexual a... (Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 21, 2017 file photo, Chris Hardwick moderates the "Fear The Walking Dead" panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego. AMC host Chris Hardwick is returning to work after a review of sexual a...

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - AMC host Chris Hardwick is returning to work after a review of sexual assault allegations against him by a former girlfriend.

The network says returning Hardwick to work at "Talking Dead" and "Talking with Chris Hardwick" is the "appropriate step" after a review that included interviews with numerous people.

It says Hardwick will return to "Talking Dead" Aug. 12. Substitute host Yvette Nicole Brown will be interim guest host of "The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special" on Aug. 5, and a guest on "Talking Dead" on Aug. 12.

Hardwick has acknowledged that an online post by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra alleging she had been sexually assaulted and emotionally abused referred to him. He has denied the allegations but has said the couple's three-year relationship was imperfect and included arguments.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Study: Lowering blood pressure helps prevent mental decline

    Study: Lowering blood pressure helps prevent mental decline

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-07-25 13:09:51 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-07-25 21:04:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...
    A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.More >>
    A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.More >>

  • Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

    Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-07-25 13:46:26 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-07-25 21:04:03 GMT
    A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>
    A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>

  • 'His slave': Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her

    'His slave': Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-07-25 20:03:15 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-07-25 21:03:59 GMT
    A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.More >>
    A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly