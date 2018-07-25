Facebook reports slower-than-expected 2Q revenue growth - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Facebook reports slower-than-expected 2Q revenue growth

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook's user base and revenue grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter as the company grappled with privacy issues, sending its stock tumbling after hours.

While it was the company's first full quarter following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, analysts attributed the user growth shortfall largely to European privacy rules that went into effect in May.

Facebook had 2.23 billion monthly users as of June 30, up 11 percent from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting 2.25 billion, according to FactSet.

The company earned $5.1 billion, or $1.74 per share, up 31 percent and above analysts' estimates of $1.71.

But revenue - up 42 percent to $13.23 billion- was slightly below the $13.34 that Wall Street was expecting.

Facebook's shares fell 7.6 percent after-hours after closing at $217.50.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

