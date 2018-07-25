B'ham promotes transparency with new 'open checkbook'

The city of Birmingham is promoting transparency and accountability with a new online portal showing the city's finances.
It's called "Open Checkbook," and it documents budgeting and expenditures every year dating back to 2009.
There's you can view four seperate reports:
To find it, go to birmingham-al-dot-gov. Find the "open data" portal on the top menu bar. From there, click "transparency."
