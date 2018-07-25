The best iPad Pro 9.7 cases and covers

By Simon Hill



The iPad Pro 9.7 is an excellent tablet, but if you want to keep the aluminum body and display in pristinecondition, you’re going to need a propercase or cover. You may also be on the hunt for a keyboard or a case that allows you to use your tablet while in landscape mode. Well, thankfully,the best iPad Pro 9.7 cases offer as much functionality as they do protection. Peace of mind is rarely as easy to come by.

You may also want to check out the best iPad accessories and some handy iOS 11 tips and tricks.

ProCase Folio Case ($15) This case offers great value for money with a range of useful features and a thoughtful design. You don’t get real leather at this price, but the synthetic leather is nicely textured and comes in a few different colors and patterns. The cover has a magnetic closure and automatically wakes your iPad Pro when you open it. Inside you’ll find a softly textured frame that holds your tablet in place and three notches on the cover that support different angles to prop your iPad in landscape. All the openings you need are there, along with a handy pocket on the front cover and an elasticated loop for the included pen and stylus. Buy onenowfrom: Amazon

Speck Style Folio Case ($20) You can get this folio case in a variety of different colors or with a patterned finish on the cover. The plastic shell has foam padding to protect your iPad Pro 9.7 in the event of a fall and it has been drop tested up to four feet. The cover has a clasp closure, but there are magnets to automatically sleep and wake your tablet when you open and close it. You can also fold it back to different positions for comfortable typing or watching movies in landscape view. The openings are generous and a clever forward-facing design on the speaker cutouts helps redirect the sound straight at you. Buy onenowfrom: Amazon

Pipetto Origami Case ($45) These attractive iPad Pro 9.7 cases are the perfect marriage of style and function, created by London-based Pipetto. A flexible, but extremely tough, shell with a soft-touch finish holds your iPad Pro snug and secure. Large cutout sections ensure there is no interference with the speakers, ports, controls, or camera. The luxuriously lined microfiber cover, with a durable polyurethane exterior, has a really smart folding design that allows for four different landscape positions, and you can even use it to prop your iPad Pro in portrait, which is great for FaceTime calls. It comes in loads of different colors, including tones to match your iPad finish. Buy onenowfrom: Amazon Pipetto

Otterbox Defender Series Case ($68) If you’re seeking 360-degree protection for your iPad Pro, then the Otterbox Defender Series should make your shopping shortlist. It’s a bulky case that consistsof three distinct layers. This ensures thatangle of your tablet is covered, which, in turn, translates torugged drop protection. There are also port covers to keep dust and debris out, and if you open it up, you will find that it works well as a landscape stand. There is even a special slot to securely stowyour Apple Pencil. There are accuratecutouts for your phone’scamera and speakers, however, the built-inscreen protector can interfere with the Apple Pencil. Buy onenowfrom: Amazon

Spigen Smart Cover ($11) This slim cover provides great value for money. Your iPad Pro slots into a thin, plastic shell that featuresaccurate cutouts for your tablet’s speakers, controls, ports, and camera. The faux-leather cover also featuresa microfiber lining and grooves that allow you to fold it back in one of several positions. The cover also works with your tablet’s sleep-wake function, so your iPad Pro will turn on as soon as you flip up the cover. It’s notrugged, per se, but it’s enough to guard against minor drops and scratches. Buy one now from: Amazon

Lifeproof Nuud Series Case ($75) Lifeproof’s offeringisn’t cheap, but if you feel the need for a waterproof iPad Pro case, then it may be your only option. Thecase seals your Apple tablet inside and scores an IP68 rating, which means you can submerge it in up to 6.6 feet of water for an hour. The casealso provides solid protection against sudden impacts, not to mention snow and rain. You can even fold the cover back and use your iPad Pro in landscape mode, or in one of several positions. Buy one now from: Amazon

Luvvitt Clear Grip Case ($13) Here is a minimalist option that can be used in conjunction with Apple’s Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard. Luvvitt’s offering isa transparent shell made of flexible thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), with reinforced corners that extend to the front and back of your device, preventing itfrom touching surfaces when placed facedown. You will also find openings for your phone’scontrols, ports, speakers, and camera. The striped, textured sides are just a bonus that helps enhance your grip. Buy one now from: Amazon

Poetic Quarterback Case ($8+) This case combines a TPU shell for shock absorption with a polycarbonate back panel, one that comes in a medley of colors. The design is common, sure, but it works well to keep your tablet protected. There are also tactile button covers and a slew of cutouts lining the case, which provide unfettered access to your tablet’s various features and functions. You can even use the case in conjunction with Apple’s Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard, or make use of aspecial clip that’s designed tohold your Apple Pencil. Buy one now from: Amazon