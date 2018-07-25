The best iPad Pro 9.7 cases and covers

The iPad Pro 9.7 is an excellent tablet, but if you want to keep the aluminum body and display in pristinecondition, you’re going to need a propercase or cover. You may also be on the hunt for a keyboard or a case that allows you to use your tablet while in landscape mode. Well, thankfully,the best iPad Pro 9.7 cases offer as much functionality as they do protection. Peace of mind is rarely as easy to come by.
You may also want to check out the best iPad accessories and some handy iOS 11 tips and tricks.
This case offers great value for money with a range of useful features and a thoughtful design. You don’t get real leather at this price, but the synthetic leather is nicely textured and comes in a few different colors and patterns. The cover has a magnetic closure and automatically wakes your iPad Pro when you open it. Inside you’ll find a softly textured frame that holds your tablet in place and three notches on the cover that support different angles to prop your iPad in landscape. All the openings you need are there, along with a handy pocket on the front cover and an elasticated loop for the included pen and stylus.
Buy onenowfrom:
You can get this folio case in a variety of different colors or with a patterned finish on the cover. The plastic shell has foam padding to protect your iPad Pro 9.7 in the event of a fall and it has been drop tested up to four feet. The cover has a clasp closure, but there are magnets to automatically sleep and wake your tablet when you open and close it. You can also fold it back to different positions for comfortable typing or watching movies in landscape view. The openings are generous and a clever forward-facing design on the speaker cutouts helps redirect the sound straight at you.
Buy onenowfrom:
These attractive iPad Pro 9.7 cases are the perfect marriage of style and function, created by London-based Pipetto. A flexible, but extremely tough, shell with a soft-touch finish holds your iPad Pro snug and secure. Large cutout sections ensure there is no interference with the speakers, ports, controls, or camera. The luxuriously lined microfiber cover, with a durable polyurethane exterior, has a really smart folding design that allows for four different landscape positions, and you can even use it to prop your iPad Pro in portrait, which is great for FaceTime calls. It comes in loads of different colors, including tones to match your iPad finish.
Buy onenowfrom:
If you’re seeking 360-degree protection for your iPad Pro, then the Otterbox Defender Series should make your shopping shortlist. It’s a bulky case that consistsof three distinct layers. This ensures thatangle of your tablet is covered, which, in turn, translates torugged drop protection. There are also port covers to keep dust and debris out, and if you open it up, you will find that it works well as a landscape stand. There is even a special slot to securely stowyour Apple Pencil. There are accuratecutouts for your phone’scamera and speakers, however, the built-inscreen protector can interfere with the Apple Pencil.
Buy onenowfrom:
This slim cover provides great value for money. Your iPad Pro slots into a thin, plastic shell that featuresaccurate cutouts for your tablet’s speakers, controls, ports, and camera. The faux-leather cover also featuresa microfiber lining and grooves that allow you to fold it back in one of several positions. The cover also works with your tablet’s sleep-wake function, so your iPad Pro will turn on as soon as you flip up the cover. It’s notrugged, per se, but it’s enough to guard against minor drops and scratches.
Buy one now from:
Lifeproof’s offeringisn’t cheap, but if you feel the need for a waterproof iPad Pro case, then it may be your only option. Thecase seals your Apple tablet inside and scores an IP68 rating, which means you can submerge it in up to 6.6 feet of water for an hour. The casealso provides solid protection against sudden impacts, not to mention snow and rain. You can even fold the cover back and use your iPad Pro in landscape mode, or in one of several positions.
Buy one now from:
Here is a minimalist option that can be used in conjunction with Apple’s Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard. Luvvitt’s offering isa transparent shell made of flexible thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), with reinforced corners that extend to the front and back of your device, preventing itfrom touching surfaces when placed facedown. You will also find openings for your phone’scontrols, ports, speakers, and camera. The striped, textured sides are just a bonus that helps enhance your grip.
Buy one now from:
This case combines a TPU shell for shock absorption with a polycarbonate back panel, one that comes in a medley of colors. The design is common, sure, but it works well to keep your tablet protected. There are also tactile button covers and a slew of cutouts lining the case, which provide unfettered access to your tablet’s various features and functions. You can even use the case in conjunction with Apple’s Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard, or make use of aspecial clip that’s designed tohold your Apple Pencil.
Buy one now from:
This folio case looks and feels like a book. It’s finished with hard-wearing Buckrum linen which comes in charcoal, cranberry, or grey colors. Open it up and you will find that it works as a landscape stand with a choice of different angles. Your iPad Pro 9.7 is held in place by a special adhesive, which helps to keep the case slim and offers unobstructed access to buttons and ports. An elastic closure keeps it securely closed and adds to the notebook aesthetic. The cover does also support the automatic sleep/wake function of the iPad.
Buy one now from:
The price tag here might give you pause, but this is a case that delivers real, rugged protection and lots of functionality. As a protective case the mixture of polycarbonate, silicone, and stainless steel ensures that no harm will come to your iPad. There’s a clever magnetic hinge which allows you to attach the backlit keyboard and fix any angle you want. Turn it around and you have a handy viewing stand. The fact that you can detach the keyboard section is also helpful.
Buy one now from:
You will enjoy the peace of mind that comes with military drop-test standards if you opt for UAG’s iPad Pro 9.7 case. It’s much lighter than it looks, but there is an impact-resistant layer inside the hard shell to absorb impact shock. You will find accurate cutouts and a practical textured finish that really adds grip. The cover can also be folded back to act as a landscape stand, or you can remove it completely and just go with the shell. It’s compatible with Apple’s Smart Cover/Keyboard and there is also a loop on the side to store your Apple Pencil.
Buy one now from:
If you prefer to store your iPad Pro 9.7 in a sleeve, then you should check out Waterfield’s wares. These sleeves are cushioned with neoprene and they come in two different finishes. There is a brown, tan waxed canvas with leather highlights or a black, ballistic nylon shell. Open the sleeve and you find a handy Apple Pencil slot at the top. There is also a pocket on the back for accessories. You can spring an extra $5 for D-ring attachments for your own strap, or pay an extra $22 to get a matching strap, too. The sleeve also comes in two sizes, designed to fit a naked iPad Pro 9.7 or one with the Apple keyboard.
Buy one now from:
Here’s a slim, classic folio-style case made from genuine Italian leather. Open it up and you’ll find a minimal hard plastic shell for your iPad Pro 9.7 to snap into. The interior lining is plush, soft suede and the cover can be folded back and slotted into the leather loop to support two different stand positions, ideal for typing or viewing. This case comes in tan, or black with eye-catching red stitching. It also supports the automatic sleep/wake function.
Buy one now from:
We’ve yet to find a better keyboard to go with the iPad Pro 9.7 than this one from Brydge. Crafted from the same premium aluminum that Apple employs, the keyboard even uses a similar island key setup to make it feel like you’re typing on a MacBook keyboard. This case is the perfect choice for typing on your new tablet. It holds the 9.7-inch iPad Pro securely withtwo padded clamps and it folds 180 degrees to help you find the perfect angle. The keyboard also connects via Bluetooth 3.0 and offers up to three months of battery life between charges. It’s quite heavy, and it doesn’t really offer protection for your tablet, but it is a beautifully designed keyboard.
Buy it now from:
These gorgeous, genuine leather 9.7-inch iPad Pro cases come in a wide variety of eye-catching finishes. A thin, minimal, black plastic shell holds your iPad securely in place, and it’s surrounded by a neatly stitched leather exterior. The inside is soft suede and you’ll find a series of handy pockets in the cover for stowing cards and other bits of paper. The Turkish leather looks and feels great, with a special antique finish that comes in green, yellow, turquoise, red, and an array of other colors. A secure magnetic clasp keeps the cover closed, and you can fold it back to act as a stand.
Buy one now from:
This is a really rugged option that offers military-drop protection from falls of up to 6.6 feet in height, even onto concrete. It also guards against the elements with a sealed design that scores an IP55 rating, meaning that you don’t need to fret about sand, dust, or rain. It’s a chunky case that combines polycarbonate with foam and silicone. There’s also a built-in screen protector and hinged plugs to seal your ports. If you’re not using your 9.7-inch iPad Pro outdoors, this case is probably overkill. Its bulky build inevitably has an impact on sound quality and usability, but if you do need reliable protection, this case will deliver. It also has a handy fold-out kickstand on the back.
Buy it now from:
Your 9.7-inch iPad Pro 7 is safe and sound in this sturdy polycarbonate shell. There is a foldable cover made out of synthetic leather that you can use to prop up your tablet at a comfortable angle for viewing or typing. The corners of your iPad are covered, but the top and bottom of your iPad (in portrait view) remainsaccessible. There’s also a cutout for the camera on the back, and you will find sturdy button covers for the volume controls. There is also a secure snap closure to keep the case closed or lock the stand position. It comes in classic black, gray, pink, or turquoise.
Buy it now from:
The low price of this folio case can hardly fail to grab your attention. The iPad Pro 9.7 snaps into the thin, translucent shell, and there is a polyurethane cover to protect the screen. It supports the automatic sleep/wake function, and has a fairly weak magnet that holds it closed. The openings for your ports and functions are accurate, and there is a slight lip around the shell to protect the screen, but it does mean that the front cover won’t sit flush. It comes in a few different colors, too, and it is a great option for the money.
Buy it now from:
helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.