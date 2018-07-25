Ben & Jerry's, advocacy group: Farm worker program a success

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - Ben & Jerry's and the group Migrant Justice say an agreement that the ice cream company signed last year to improve pay and working conditions of laborers on farms that provide the company milk has been a success during trying dairy times.

Ben & Jerry's signed the "Milk with Dignity" agreement in October, believed to be the first of its kind in the U.S. dairy industry.

The company pays a premium to participating farmers who agree to adhere to certain labor and housing standards, including meeting Vermont's minimum wage, offering five paid sick days and five paid vacation days a year.

The company says 72 farms in the Northeast have enrolled in the program, and over 300 farm workers and farmers have participated in education sessions.

