B'ham runner lands podium finish in 'world's toughest foot race'

Birmingham runner Micah Morgan finished the Badwater Ultramarathon on Wednesday morning in California.

She ran 135 miles through Death Valley in 30 hours and nine minutes to land her on the national podium finishing third in the female division and ninth overall.

Badwater, which is considered the world's toughest foot race, starts at 279 feet below sea level in the Badwater Basin, in California's Death Valley, and ends at an elevation of 8,360 feet at Mount Whitney. Also, temperatures can reach up to 130 degrees.

Morgan is the first runner from Birmingham to finish and place at Badwater 135.

