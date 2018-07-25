The Latest: Chamber leader weighs in on smashed Trump star

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on vandalism to President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is weighing in on the vandalism to President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Chamber President Leron Gubler says Wednesday that people should "project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California state landmark."

Los Angeles police say the star was destroyed with a pickax around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, and a 24-year-old man, Austin Clay, is being held for investigation of felony vandalism. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

The star will be covered for several days as the Hollywood Historic Trust repairs it.

The star went into place in 2007 and recognizes Trump for his work on the TV reality show "The Apprentice."

The star was previously vandalized by a man swinging a sledgehammer and pickax days before the November 2016 election.

6:45 a.m.

A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Los Angeles police Officer Ray Brown says the vandalism was reported around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and someone was subsequently taken into custody. Brown did not have any further information about the person.

Brown says a pickax was used in the vandalism.

The star placed on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue in 2007 recognizes Trump for his work on the reality show "The Apprentice."

Trump's star was previously vandalized by a man swinging a sledgehammer and pickax days before the November 2016 election.

