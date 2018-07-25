White House says nothing 'malicious' in transcript omission - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

White House says nothing 'malicious' in transcript omission

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump give a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump give a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, July 16, 2018.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says the omission of a key question from the initial version of the official transcript of President Donald Trump's news conference with Vladimir Putin "was by no means malicious."

The White House says its stenographer uses White House audio to produce transcripts. But the White House says the audio equipment in the room at the Helsinki summit didn't raise the microphone level in time to catch the beginning of a reporter's two-part question to Putin because the translator was still speaking.

But MSNBC's Rachel Maddow is standing by her report that the White House deliberately the question from the transcript. The Washington Post and The Atlantic have questioned Maddow's report Tuesday night, and they're saying it's unclear whether material was deliberately left out.

The White House says the omission "was by no means deliberate" and that the transcript has been updated for presidential records.

Maddow says in a series of new tweets that nothing from the Post "disproves our report."

Maddow also notes that the transcript on the White House website for the summit news conference in Helsinki hasn't been updated to restore the question to Putin from Reuters reporter Jeff Mason: "Did you want President Trump to win the election?"

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ultrasound jiggles open brain barrier, a step to better care

    Ultrasound jiggles open brain barrier, a step to better care

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-07-25 17:11:29 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-07-25 21:10:05 GMT
    (Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...
    Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.More >>
    Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.More >>

  • Study: Lowering blood pressure helps prevent mental decline

    Study: Lowering blood pressure helps prevent mental decline

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-07-25 13:09:51 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-07-25 21:09:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...
    A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.More >>
    A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.More >>

  • 'His slave': Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her

    'His slave': Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-07-25 20:03:15 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-07-25 21:09:12 GMT
    A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.More >>
    A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly