New co-hosts chosen for NPR's 'On Point' news and talk show - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New co-hosts chosen for NPR's 'On Point' news and talk show

BOSTON (AP) - Two co-hosts are taking the helm of a successful National Public Radio program whose previous host was accused of workplace abuse.

Boston radio station WBUR said Wednesday it's appointing Meghna Chakrabarti and David Folkenflik as the new co-hosts of the popular weekday news and talk program "On Point" beginning the week of Aug. 20.

Chakrabarti has been the host of WBUR's award-winning program "Radio Boston" since 2010 and works on "Modern Love," a collaboration between the station and The New York Times. Folkenflik is NPR's media correspondent, covering the media industry and the intersection between politics and the press.

Former host Tom Ashbrook was fired over allegations of workplace abuse in February. He apologized in a piece in The Boston Globe in April.

"On Point" is carried by more than 300 NPR stations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Pittsburgh sees hands-on restart of Uber's self-driving cars

    Pittsburgh sees hands-on restart of Uber's self-driving cars

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:40:35 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-07-25 18:01:28 GMT
    Uber officials say the company has taken the first step toward relaunching its self-driving cars on Pittsburgh area streets four months after a fatal accident involving one of the cars in Tempe, Arizona.More >>
    Uber officials say the company has taken the first step toward relaunching its self-driving cars on Pittsburgh area streets four months after a fatal accident involving one of the cars in Tempe, Arizona.More >>

  • Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

    Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-07-25 13:46:26 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-07-25 17:55:58 GMT
    A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>
    A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.More >>

  • Nassar seeks re-sentencing by new judge in sex assault case

    Nassar seeks re-sentencing by new judge in sex assault case

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:15:21 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-07-25 17:54:56 GMT
    Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.More >>
    Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly