Luck feeling healthy for start of Colts' training camp

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Andrew Luck says he's feeling better than he has in a "long time" as the Indianapolis Colts open training camp Wednesday.

He is expected to do all the usual quarterback work when practice begins Thursday, marking the first time since January 2017 that he has practiced or played in front of fans.

Luck has missed more than 19 months since having surgery on his throwing shoulder.

He resumed throwing in May, threw during the final two days of the Colts' minicamp last month, and has continued his rehab for the last five weeks in California.

Luck isn't the only one feeling positive. Coach Frank Reich says the tentative plan calls for Luck to play in Indy's Aug. 9 preseason opener at Seattle.

