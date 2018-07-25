Jill: Tracking a front that will make air feel more comfortable by Thursday

It’s a little stickier outside and temperatures will rise to about 90 degrees this afternoon. Thursday will feel much nicer though, because a weak cold front moving in today will usher in drier air. There will be a 20 percent coverage of showers this afternoon.



The weather looks great for those attending Wet Nose Wednesday at Regions field.



Drier air builds in on Thursday and Friday, which will increase the comfort, and temperatures top off in the lower 90s. For now I’m going with 10-20 percent rain chances.



On Saturday, storm chances climb to 20 percent and temperatures remain similar. The weather looks good as of now for the Counting Crows concert.



I’m still going with a 30 percent rain chance on Sunday, but the greatest chance up to 70 percent is on Monday and Tuesday. On those days, temperatures will be held to the 80s for highs.



Rain chance looks to lower by next Wednesday.



Tracking drier air heading this way!

