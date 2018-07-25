Adger man charged with murder

A man from Adger has been charged with murder after he told authorities he shot the victim in self-defense.

36-year-old Scott Allen Pennington called the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Sunday morning and told them he shot and killed 29-year-old Jonathan Carroll during an altercation along Valley Ford Road.

Deputies say Pennington took them to where he left Carroll’s body.

Pennington told detectives that he and Carroll had gotten into an argument and he had shot Carroll in self-defense. Detectives developed evidence that did not support this claim.

Pennington is in the Jefferson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

