Village Tavern: Chicken Marsala

Ingredients:

2 Chicken Breasts

½ teaspoons Salt and Black Pepper Mix

As Needed Butter, melted (to brush the chicken)

2 Tablespoons Butter, melted

5 oz. wt. Green Beans, Cooked

½ teaspoon Salt and Black Pepper Mix

1 Tablespoon Canola Oil

1/2 Cup Mushrooms, sliced

1 Tablespoon Prosciutto, julienne 1/8”

1/3 Cup Marsala Wine Sauce (Recipe Follows)

1 Cup Garlic Mashed Potatoes, hot

½ teaspoon Parsley, Chopped

Directions:

Season chicken with salt and pepper mix.

Place on oiled grill and mark evenly and cook completely. Be sure not to overcook the chicken or it will become dry.

While chicken is cooking, cook green beans and sauce. Place green beans and butter blend in sauté pan to heat. Season with salt and pepper mix. Be sure that beans are hot and tender not crunchy. In another pre-heated sauté pan with oil, add garlic and mushrooms, cook for 1 minute. Add prosciutto and cook for 30 seconds. Ladle sauce and simmer until hot. (Be careful, if your pan is too hot, the sauce will break)

Place garlic mashed potatoes (hot) at 10:00 position and the green beans at 2:00 position

Lay cooked chicken overlapping on the plate at 6:00 position. (Do not lean the chicken on the mashed potatoes or the green beans)

Ladle Lombardo Marsala Wine sauce on the chicken. Garnish with parsley



MARSALA WINE SAUCE

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons Canola Oil

¼ Cup Yellow Onion, minced

1 Cup Marsala Wine

½ Cup Water

1 teaspoon Chicken Base

½ LB Butter, chilled & cut into cubes

½ teaspoon Black Pepper, coarse grind

¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt

½ Cup Heavy Cream

Directions:

In a pre-heated heavy bottom saucepan, add oil and sauté shallots until soft. Do not brown.

Add Marsala Wine Sauce, bring the liquid to a boil and slowly reduce the liquid up until it is almost dry but not burnt.

Add water and chicken base and whisk to combine. Slowly reduce until almost dry but not burnt.

Turn the heat to low and slowly whisk in the butter, piece by piece. The sauce will thicken.

Season with black pepper.

Slowly whisk in the heavy cream.

The sauce is ready to use

