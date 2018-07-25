Pittsburgh sees hands-on restart of Uber's self-driving cars - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pittsburgh sees hands-on restart of Uber's self-driving cars

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Uber officials say the company has taken the first step toward relaunching its self-driving cars on Pittsburgh-area streets four months after a fatal accident involving one of the cars in Arizona.

The relaunch Tuesday at noon put a handful of cars on the road near Pittsburgh, where the bulk of the company's engineering outfit and test track is located. Uber officials say the cars have two safety operators and human hands will be on the wheel the entire time they are on the road.

Officials say the cars are not restarting in other test markets for now.

Changes were made to the cars and to driver training after a woman was struck and killed by a car in autonomous mode in March while the driver reportedly watched television.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Miss You: Candy hearts company plant abruptly closes

    Miss You: Candy hearts company plant abruptly closes

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-07-25 09:36:40 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-07-25 16:16:15 GMT
    Candy manufacturer Necco shuts down operations at its Massachusetts plant.More >>
    Candy manufacturer Necco shuts down operations at its Massachusetts plant.More >>

  • Pittsburgh sees hands-on restart of Uber's self-driving cars

    Pittsburgh sees hands-on restart of Uber's self-driving cars

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:40:35 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-07-25 16:11:46 GMT
    Uber officials say the company has taken the first step toward relaunching its self-driving cars on Pittsburgh area streets four months after a fatal accident involving one of the cars in Tempe, Arizona.More >>
    Uber officials say the company has taken the first step toward relaunching its self-driving cars on Pittsburgh area streets four months after a fatal accident involving one of the cars in Tempe, Arizona.More >>

  • Study: Lowering blood pressure helps prevent mental decline

    Study: Lowering blood pressure helps prevent mental decline

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-07-25 13:09:51 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-07-25 16:08:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...
    A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.More >>
    A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly