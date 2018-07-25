Red Sox obtain RHP Eovaldi from Rays for minor league LHP - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Red Sox obtain RHP Eovaldi from Rays for minor league LHP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have obtained right-handed starter Nathan Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league lefty Jalen Beeks.

The deal was announced Wednesday, less than 12 hours after Boston's main AL East rival, the New York Yankees, obtained reliever Zach Britton from Baltimore.

Eovaldi returned this season following Tommy John surgery performed in August 2016, going 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA in 10 starts. He started 2018 on the disabled list after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on the elbow at the end of spring training.

The division-leading Red Sox entered Wednesday five games ahead of the Yankees.

