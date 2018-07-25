Here’s every game you’ll want to play in 4K HDR on the PS4 Pro - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Here’s every game you’ll want to play in 4K HDR on the PS4 Pro

By Gabe Gurwin


Content Provided by  

detroit become human ending guide connor

The PlayStation 4 Pro, a high-powered version of Sony’s very popularPS4 platform, supports 4K and high-dynamic range (HDR) content, as well as a number of technical improvements to PS4 games old and new.Though the console’s increased power can benefit anyPS4 game, some games will be optimized to take full advantageof the Pro’s hardware. Sony has referred to these games, particularly the ones that are already out, as “forward compatible.” Starting this holiday season, new games with 4K and HDR features will sport a“PS4 Pro Enhanced” label, which lets buyers easily spot which titles make use of the extra power. (Need a primer? Tryour complete guide to HDR.)

The nature of these enhancements varies from game to game, however. Formany of the games announced so far, the differencewillcome in the form of higher resolution — 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn, for example, touts 4K resolution. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIIand Infinite Warfare received a similar boost, while other titles will come with the abilityto customize these enhancements.

Rise of the Tomb Raider, for instance,is capable of running in 4K, yet you can keep the resolution at 1080p and boost the frame rate or add extra visual details to the game’s world. If you plan on buying a PlayStation VR headset, you’ll also see performance improvements through the PlayStation 4 Pro, and the resolution on shared images will increase. These images will not, however, be in 4K resolution.

If you’re thinking about upgrading to the PS4 Pro, you’ll want to make sure you have at least a couple of games that take advantage of the technology. That’s why we’ve compileda list of every game that features, or will feature, some sort of dedicated PS4 Pro support. We’ve also listed the specific enhancements each game will receive when the information has been made available, and we’ll continue to update this list as more games are confirmed.

Game4K?HDR?Extra Features
Agents of MayhemNoYesBetter textures, better shadows. Up to 60 frames per second.
Assassin’s Creed OriginsYesYes
Assassin’s Creed Rogue: RemasteredYesNo
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateYesNo
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio CollectionYesNo
Battlefield 1NoNoIncreased resolution. Better shadow and terrain detail.
Battlezone (VR)NoNoPlayStation VR: Increased resolution, dynamic lighting, and reflections.
BoundYesNoPlayStation VR: Double the pixels and extra effects.
Bulletstorm: Full Clip EditionYesNo
Burnout Paradise RemasteredYesNo60 frames per second.
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIIYesNo
Call of Duty: Infinite WarfareYesNo
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare RemasteredYesNo
Call of Duty: WWIINoNo1620p
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane TrilogyNoNo1440p resolution.
Dark Souls RemasteredNoNo1880p resolution.
Dark Souls 3NoNo“Increased Framerate”
Days Gone
YesYes
Death StrandingYesYes
Destiny 2YesNo
Detroit: Become HumanYesYes
Deus Ex: Mankind DividedYesYes
Dirt 4NoNoBetter lighting and shadows, better anti-aliasing.
Dishonored 2NoNoHigher 1440p resolution, but not 4K.
DriveClub VR (VR)NoNo
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special EditionYesNoTemporal antialiasing on 1080p displays.
Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel UnlimitedYesNoIncreased fidelity with 1080p displays.
F1 2017YesYesBetter image quality on 1080p displays.
Fallout 4NoNoNative 1440p visuals, enhanced draw distance
Far Cry 5YesYes
Farpoint
(VR)		NoNoPlayStation VR: Crisper visuals.
FIFA 18 YesYes
Final Fantasy XVYesYesHigh frame rate option for 1080p displays.
FirewatchNoNoUI renders at 4K. Better detail distance and shadows on 1080p displays.
For HonorYesNo
Get EvenYesNo
God of WarYesYesDynamic 4K resolution, increased clarity on 1080p displays. High-framerate option.
Gran Turismo SportYesYes
Hellblade: Senua’s SacrificeNoNo60 frames per second and increased resolution options.
HelldiversYesNo
HitmanNoYesHigher 1440p resolution. UI renders at native 4K. Better textures, lighting, antialiasing, and higher overall resolution.
Horizon: Zero Dawn
YesYesBetter image quality on 1080p displays.
Infamous: Second SonYesYesSmoother visuals on 1080p displays.
Infamous: First LightYesYesSmoother visuals on 1080p displays.
Injustice 2NoNo1440p, better texture quality.
Killing Floor 2YesNoIncreased textures. Dynamic shadows are crisper. Higher frame rate on 1080p displays.
Knack 2NoNoOptions for either 1800p visuals or higher framerate.
L.A. NoireYesNo
LawbreakersNoNo1440p, smoother framerate.
Life is Strange: Before the StormYesNo
Lumines Remastered
YesNo
Mantis Burn RacingYesNoCrisper resolution for 1080p displays.
Madden NFL 18YesYesWill run at higher framerate (60+ fps) in 1080p.
Mafia IIINoNo1440p resolution, improved framerate.
Mass Effect: Andromeda
YesYes
Middle-earth: Shadow of MordorYesNo
MLB The Show 18YesYesMultiple performance modes, including “faster” and “balanced.”
Monster Hunter WorldYesYesOptions to improve visual effects or framerate.
NBA 2K18YesYes
Neon ChromeYesNo
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant KingdomYesYes60 frames per second.
NiohYesNoAntialiasing enhancement and frame rate boost options on 1080p displays.
Onrush
YesYesChoice of resolution or framerate boost.
ParagonNoNo1080p and 60 frames per second
PlayStation VR Worlds (VR)NoNo
PreyNoNoBetter visual quality, less texture pop-in.
Project Cars 2NoNoDynamic resolution, smoother framerate.
PyreYesNo60 frames per second.
Ratchet & ClankNoYesHigher resolution on 4K displays. More antialiasing. Crisper image on 1080p displays.
Red Faction: Guerilla Re-Mars-teredNoNoHigher resolution.
Resident Evil 7: BiohazardYesYes
Rez InfiniteYesNoHigher resolution when using PlayStation VR.
Ride 2YesNo
RIGS Mechanized Combat League (VR)NoNo
Rise of the Tomb RaiderYesNoIncreased detail in 1080p. “High frame rate” mode in 1080p.
Robinson: The Journey (VR)NoNoHigher resolution, longer view distances, improved textures, and lighting.
Rocket LeagueYesNoRuns at 60 frames per second in 4K, “in all arenas.”
Shadow of the ColossusYesYesHigher-framerate option.
SmiteYesNo
Sniper Elite 4NoNoFaster loading times, better lighting, better framerate.
Spider-manYesYes
Star Wars: Battlefront IINoNo60 frames per second.
Tekken 7NoNoBetter textures, smoother framerate.
Tennis World Tour
YesYesNative 4K resolution.
The Crew 2
NoNoHigher resolution.
The Evil Within 2NoNoUnlocked framerate, 1260p resolution.
The Last GuardianYesYes
The Last of Us: Left BehindYesYesMore detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage. Higher quality shadows. 1800p 60 frames per second option.
The Last of Us: RemasteredYesYesMore detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage. Higher quality shadows. 1800p 60 frames per second option.
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II: KaiYesNo60 frames per second.
The Playroom VR (VR)NoNoIncreased resolution.
The SurgeYesYesOption for 60 frames per second mode.
The Witcher 3: Wild HuntYesYesBetter texture filter and ambient occlusion.
The Witness
YesYesIncreased anti-aliasing quality.
ThumperYesNoBetter anti-aliasing.
Titanfall 2NoNoIncreased resolution and better shadows.
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon WildlandsNoNoAppears to be 1440p.
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s EndYesYesMore detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage. 1080p multiplayer resolution. Crisper graphics on 1080p displays.
Uncharted: The Lost LegacyYesYes60 frames per second.
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (VR)NoNo
Viking SquadYes No
Watch Dogs 2NoNo1080p resolution, not 4K.
Wheels of AureliaYesNo
Wolfenstein II: The New ColossusNoNo1440p resolution.
World of TanksYesYesSmoother frame rates.
WWE 2K18NoNo60 frames per second.

Not specified

XCOM 2Steep
Hustle KingsSuper Stardust Ultra
Knack

Update:Added several games, The Crew 2, Detroit: Become Human, and Dark Souls Remastered.


  helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

Powered by Frankly