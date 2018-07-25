Here’s every game you’ll want to play in 4K HDR on the PS4 Pro

The PlayStation 4 Pro, a high-powered version of Sony’s very popularPS4 platform, supports 4K and high-dynamic range (HDR) content, as well as a number of technical improvements to PS4 games old and new.Though the console’s increased power can benefit anyPS4 game, some games will be optimized to take full advantageof the Pro’s hardware. Sony has referred to these games, particularly the ones that are already out, as “forward compatible.” Starting this holiday season, new games with 4K and HDR features will sport a“PS4 Pro Enhanced” label, which lets buyers easily spot which titles make use of the extra power. (Need a primer? Tryour complete guide to HDR.)
The nature of these enhancements varies from game to game, however. Formany of the games announced so far, the differencewillcome in the form of higher resolution — 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn, for example, touts 4K resolution. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIIand Infinite Warfare received a similar boost, while other titles will come with the abilityto customize these enhancements.
Rise of the Tomb Raider, for instance,is capable of running in 4K, yet you can keep the resolution at 1080p and boost the frame rate or add extra visual details to the game’s world. If you plan on buying a PlayStation VR headset, you’ll also see performance improvements through the PlayStation 4 Pro, and the resolution on shared images will increase. These images will not, however, be in 4K resolution.
If you’re thinking about upgrading to the PS4 Pro, you’ll want to make sure you have at least a couple of games that take advantage of the technology. That’s why we’ve compileda list of every game that features, or will feature, some sort of dedicated PS4 Pro support. We’ve also listed the specific enhancements each game will receive when the information has been made available, and we’ll continue to update this list as more games are confirmed.
|Game
|4K?
|HDR?
|Extra Features
|Agents of Mayhem
|No
|Yes
|Better textures, better shadows. Up to 60 frames per second.
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Yes
|Yes
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue: Remastered
|Yes
|No
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Yes
|No
|Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
|Yes
|No
|Battlefield 1
|No
|No
|Increased resolution. Better shadow and terrain detail.
|Battlezone (VR)
|No
|No
|PlayStation VR: Increased resolution, dynamic lighting, and reflections.
|Bound
|Yes
|No
|PlayStation VR: Double the pixels and extra effects.
|Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
|Yes
|No
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|Yes
|No
|60 frames per second.
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Yes
|No
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
|Yes
|No
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|Yes
|No
|Call of Duty: WWII
|No
|No
|1620p
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|No
|No
|1440p resolution.
|Dark Souls Remastered
|No
|No
|1880p resolution.
|Dark Souls 3
|No
|No
|“Increased Framerate”
|Days Gone
|Yes
|Yes
|Death Stranding
|Yes
|Yes
|Destiny 2
|Yes
|No
|Detroit: Become Human
|Yes
|Yes
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|Yes
|Yes
|Dirt 4
|No
|No
|Better lighting and shadows, better anti-aliasing.
|Dishonored 2
|No
|No
|Higher 1440p resolution, but not 4K.
|DriveClub VR (VR)
|No
|No
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition
|Yes
|No
|Temporal antialiasing on 1080p displays.
|Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
|Yes
|No
|Increased fidelity with 1080p displays.
|F1 2017
|Yes
|Yes
|Better image quality on 1080p displays.
|Fallout 4
|No
|No
|Native 1440p visuals, enhanced draw distance
|Far Cry 5
|Yes
|Yes
|Farpoint
(VR)
|No
|No
|PlayStation VR: Crisper visuals.
|FIFA 18
|Yes
|Yes
|Final Fantasy XV
|Yes
|Yes
|High frame rate option for 1080p displays.
|Firewatch
|No
|No
|UI renders at 4K. Better detail distance and shadows on 1080p displays.
|For Honor
|Yes
|No
|Get Even
|Yes
|No
|God of War
|Yes
|Yes
|Dynamic 4K resolution, increased clarity on 1080p displays. High-framerate option.
|Gran Turismo Sport
|Yes
|Yes
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|No
|No
|60 frames per second and increased resolution options.
|Helldivers
|Yes
|No
|Hitman
|No
|Yes
|Higher 1440p resolution. UI renders at native 4K. Better textures, lighting, antialiasing, and higher overall resolution.
|Horizon: Zero Dawn
|Yes
|Yes
|Better image quality on 1080p displays.
|Infamous: Second Son
|Yes
|Yes
|Smoother visuals on 1080p displays.
|Infamous: First Light
|Yes
|Yes
|Smoother visuals on 1080p displays.
|Injustice 2
|No
|No
|1440p, better texture quality.
|Killing Floor 2
|Yes
|No
|Increased textures. Dynamic shadows are crisper. Higher frame rate on 1080p displays.
|Knack 2
|No
|No
|Options for either 1800p visuals or higher framerate.
|L.A. Noire
|Yes
|No
|Lawbreakers
|No
|No
|1440p, smoother framerate.
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm
|Yes
|No
|Lumines Remastered
|Yes
|No
|Mantis Burn Racing
|Yes
|No
|Crisper resolution for 1080p displays.
|Madden NFL 18
|Yes
|Yes
|Will run at higher framerate (60+ fps) in 1080p.
|Mafia III
|No
|No
|1440p resolution, improved framerate.
|Mass Effect: Andromeda
|Yes
|Yes
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
|Yes
|No
|MLB The Show 18
|Yes
|Yes
|Multiple performance modes, including “faster” and “balanced.”
|Monster Hunter World
|Yes
|Yes
|Options to improve visual effects or framerate.
|NBA 2K18
|Yes
|Yes
|Neon Chrome
|Yes
|No
|Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
|Yes
|Yes
|60 frames per second.
|Nioh
|Yes
|No
|Antialiasing enhancement and frame rate boost options on 1080p displays.
|Onrush
|Yes
|Yes
|Choice of resolution or framerate boost.
|Paragon
|No
|No
|1080p and 60 frames per second
|PlayStation VR Worlds (VR)
|No
|No
|Prey
|No
|No
|Better visual quality, less texture pop-in.
|Project Cars 2
|No
|No
|Dynamic resolution, smoother framerate.
|Pyre
|Yes
|No
|60 frames per second.
|Ratchet & Clank
|No
|Yes
|Higher resolution on 4K displays. More antialiasing. Crisper image on 1080p displays.
|Red Faction: Guerilla Re-Mars-tered
|No
|No
|Higher resolution.
|Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
|Yes
|Yes
|Rez Infinite
|Yes
|No
|Higher resolution when using PlayStation VR.
|Ride 2
|Yes
|No
|RIGS Mechanized Combat League (VR)
|No
|No
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|Yes
|No
|Increased detail in 1080p. “High frame rate” mode in 1080p.
|Robinson: The Journey (VR)
|No
|No
|Higher resolution, longer view distances, improved textures, and lighting.
|Rocket League
|Yes
|No
|Runs at 60 frames per second in 4K, “in all arenas.”
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Yes
|Yes
|Higher-framerate option.
|Smite
|Yes
|No
|Sniper Elite 4
|No
|No
|Faster loading times, better lighting, better framerate.
|Spider-man
|Yes
|Yes
|Star Wars: Battlefront II
|No
|No
|60 frames per second.
|Tekken 7
|No
|No
|Better textures, smoother framerate.
|Tennis World Tour
|Yes
|Yes
|Native 4K resolution.
|The Crew 2
|No
|No
|Higher resolution.
|The Evil Within 2
|No
|No
|Unlocked framerate, 1260p resolution.
|The Last Guardian
|Yes
|Yes
|The Last of Us: Left Behind
|Yes
|Yes
|More detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage. Higher quality shadows. 1800p 60 frames per second option.
|The Last of Us: Remastered
|Yes
|Yes
|More detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage. Higher quality shadows. 1800p 60 frames per second option.
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II: Kai
|Yes
|No
|60 frames per second.
|The Playroom VR (VR)
|No
|No
|Increased resolution.
|The Surge
|Yes
|Yes
|Option for 60 frames per second mode.
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Yes
|Yes
|Better texture filter and ambient occlusion.
|The Witness
|Yes
|Yes
|Increased anti-aliasing quality.
|Thumper
|Yes
|No
|Better anti-aliasing.
|Titanfall 2
|No
|No
|Increased resolution and better shadows.
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
|No
|No
|Appears to be 1440p.
|Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
|Yes
|Yes
|More detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage. 1080p multiplayer resolution. Crisper graphics on 1080p displays.
|Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
|Yes
|Yes
|60 frames per second.
|Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (VR)
|No
|No
|Viking Squad
|Yes
|No
|Watch Dogs 2
|No
|No
|1080p resolution, not 4K.
|Wheels of Aurelia
|Yes
|No
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|No
|No
|1440p resolution.
|World of Tanks
|Yes
|Yes
|Smoother frame rates.
|WWE 2K18
|No
|No
|60 frames per second.
Update:Added several games, The Crew 2, Detroit: Become Human, and Dark Souls Remastered.
