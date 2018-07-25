Here’s every game you’ll want to play in 4K HDR on the PS4 Pro

By Gabe Gurwin



The PlayStation 4 Pro, a high-powered version of Sony’s very popularPS4 platform, supports 4K and high-dynamic range (HDR) content, as well as a number of technical improvements to PS4 games old and new.Though the console’s increased power can benefit anyPS4 game, some games will be optimized to take full advantageof the Pro’s hardware. Sony has referred to these games, particularly the ones that are already out, as “forward compatible.” Starting this holiday season, new games with 4K and HDR features will sport a“PS4 Pro Enhanced” label, which lets buyers easily spot which titles make use of the extra power. (Need a primer? Tryour complete guide to HDR.)

The nature of these enhancements varies from game to game, however. Formany of the games announced so far, the differencewillcome in the form of higher resolution — 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn, for example, touts 4K resolution. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIIand Infinite Warfare received a similar boost, while other titles will come with the abilityto customize these enhancements.

Rise of the Tomb Raider, for instance,is capable of running in 4K, yet you can keep the resolution at 1080p and boost the frame rate or add extra visual details to the game’s world. If you plan on buying a PlayStation VR headset, you’ll also see performance improvements through the PlayStation 4 Pro, and the resolution on shared images will increase. These images will not, however, be in 4K resolution.

If you’re thinking about upgrading to the PS4 Pro, you’ll want to make sure you have at least a couple of games that take advantage of the technology. That’s why we’ve compileda list of every game that features, or will feature, some sort of dedicated PS4 Pro support. We’ve also listed the specific enhancements each game will receive when the information has been made available, and we’ll continue to update this list as more games are confirmed.

Not specified

XCOM 2 Steep

Hustle Kings Super Stardust Ultra Knack

Update:Added several games, The Crew 2, Detroit: Become Human, and Dark Souls Remastered.





