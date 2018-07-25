Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes to have surgery on both heels - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes to have surgery on both heels

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File). FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo, New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes stretches before the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York. Cespedes is back on the disabled list, and the Mets are still ...

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will have surgery on both feet to relieve chronic pain in his heels and is likely to need at least eight to months to recover.

The Mets announced Wednesday that an MRI and tests on Cespedes showed bone calcifications in both the right and left heels. Cespedes was placed on the disabled list Tuesday.

The two-time All-Star had returned from the disabled list Friday after missing two months with a strained right hip flexor and homered at Yankee Stadium. But after the game, the 32-year-old Cespedes said both heels have bothered him for 15 years and caused the lower-body injuries that have limited him to 119 games in 1½ seasons since he signed a $110 million, four-year contract.

