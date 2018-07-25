Cullman County teacher paints doorway like Bryant-Denny Stadium

Parkside Elementary School in Cullman County has gone viral on social media after 4th-grade teacher Danny Weaver had his doorway painted like Bryant-Denny Stadium.
"He's a huge Alabama fan, and asked me if he could have his doorway painted like the stadium, and I said, 'Sure.' I like when our teachers personalize their doorways," said Parkside Elementary Principal Richard Orr.
Weaver hired Aaron Sullivan to paint his doorway. It took him three days to paint it.
Parkside Elementary also has hallways painted like Harry Potter.
