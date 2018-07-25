Parkland shooting students to appear before US Open

Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.More >>
A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.More >>
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation.More >>
