Live Nation cancels Demi Lovato's Atlantic City beach show

NEW YORK (AP) - Live Nation says Demi Lovato's concert on Thursday on the Atlantic City, New Jersey, beach has been canceled.

Lovato's representative said Tuesday she was awake and recovering with her family after she was reportedly hospitalized for an overdose. Live Nation says in a statement that "Demi's Atlantic City appearance on July 26th has been canceled in light of (the) news."

Tickets will still be valid at Thursday's show, which was to also include singer-songwriter Lauv, who has a current hit with "I Like Me Better." Ticketholders for Lovato's show are now also able to attend the Chainsmokers' concert on Sunday. Both shows are part of the Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series.

Refunds are also available at point of purchase.

