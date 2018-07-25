Hungary: Oscar-winner Nemes' new film to debut in Venice - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hungary: Oscar-winner Nemes' new film to debut in Venice

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) - "Sunset," the new film from Oscar-winning Hungarian director Laszlo Nemes, will have its debut at the Venice Film Festival starting Aug. 28.

"Sunset" takes place in Hungary's capital just before World War I. The film tells the story of Irisz Leiter, a young woman orphaned at an early age. She returns to Budapest seeking work in a hat store her parents used to own and discovers she has an older brother.

Hungary's National Film Fund said in a statement that "Sunset" also will be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Nemes' first feature film, "Son of Saul," set in the Nazi's Auschwitz death camp, won the 2016 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, as well as the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

