Multiple escapes reported from Alabama prison facility

LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) - A south Alabama sheriff wants the state to close a prison facility where three inmates escaped in 24 hours.

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey "Hoss" Mack tells WPMI-TV prisoners are just walking away from the work release center at Loxley.

Three inmates have left the state's minimum-security community work release center this week. Two are back in custody, and a third is still at large.

Police say looking for the escaped prisoners puts a strain on law enforcement.

Prison officials say 37-year-old Cory Allen Kingery fled the facility early Tuesday and still hasn't been captured. He's serving two years for a theft conviction in Jefferson County.

Two other inmates who fled the Loxley work release center are back in custody.

