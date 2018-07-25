Hillary Clinton to appear on 'Madam Secretary' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hillary Clinton to appear on 'Madam Secretary'

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Hillary Clinton speaks during the New York state Democratic convention in Hempstead, N.Y. “Madam Secretary” won’t lack secretaries of state this fall. CBS on Tuesday, July 24, an... (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Hillary Clinton speaks during the New York state Democratic convention in Hempstead, N.Y. “Madam Secretary” won’t lack secretaries of state this fall. CBS on Tuesday, July 24, an...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Madam Secretary" won't lack secretaries of state this fall.

CBS on Tuesday announced former secretaries Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell will appear on drama's fifth season premiere on Oct. 7.

CBS says star Tea Leoni, in her role as Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, seeks their advice.

Clinton tweeted it was wonderful to spend some time on the set.

Albright previously appeared on the show during its second season.

Clinton was secretary of state under President Barack Obama. Powell was President George W. Bush's top diplomat, and Albright was the first woman to become secretary of state, during President Bill Clinton's administration.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

