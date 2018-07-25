Mickey: Hot, but not humid

We had some overnight showers dissipate in central and east Alabama.

Temperatures are again in the 60s to low 70s this morning.

We're expecting warmer temperatures today, but with drier air in place.

Highs may reach 89 degrees, but with little humidity and only a 20 percent chance of showers.

BUILDING HEAT FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: The heat will continue to build on Thursday, with another good supply of sunshine and highs in the low 90s. This will be more of a dry heat, so feels-like temperatures will be more reflective of the actual air temperatures. There will be a slight chance of a stray shower or storm to the far south on Thursday. It will feel more pleasant by sunset time as temps quickly tumble into the low 80s. There will be a slightly better chance for some afternoon storms and showers on Friday as moisture increases over the area. I’m still expecting a good supply of sunshine and a more-steamy feel by the afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

We are tracking a front in the longer-range forecast that will eventually bring another significant increase in the number of storms and showers. The newer data shows this system now arriving early next week. So, with respect to the weekend, I’m expecting a more typical summer setup, with partly to mostly sunny weather, hot temperatures, and more isolated afternoon pop-up showers and storms. If you plan on attending the Counting Crows Concert at Oak Mountain, the news is looking much better with respect to the lower rain chance Saturday evening.

