Drug maker GSK invests in gene profiling services - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Drug maker GSK invests in gene profiling services

LONDON (AP) - Drug maker GlaxoSmithKline says second-quarter revenue was 7.3 billion pounds ($9.6 billion), up 4 percent when discounting currency shifts, amid a promising performance of a new shingles treatment.

Sales of the shingles treatment Shingrix made 167 million pounds, and the company increased its forecast for 2018 sales of the drug to as much as 650 million pounds. GlaxoSmithKline Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of 441 million pounds after a loss of 180 million pounds in the same period last year.

The company also announced a restructuring program aiming to improve competitiveness and cut costs by 400 million pounds annually by 2021. GlaxoSmithKline also agreed to invest $300 million in personal genetic testing service 23andMe as part of deal to use the company's database to develop precision targeted drugs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Georgia lawmaker who shouted racial slur on TV to resign

    Georgia lawmaker who shouted racial slur on TV to resign

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-07-25 05:54:22 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-07-25 11:14:22 GMT
    (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

  • Farmers prefer Trump do trade deals than hand them cash

    Farmers prefer Trump do trade deals than hand them cash

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-07-25 00:04:18 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-07-25 11:00:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A field of corn is seen in front of a barn carrying a large Trump sign in rural Ashland, Neb., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will provide $12 billion in emergency relief to ease the pain o...(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A field of corn is seen in front of a barn carrying a large Trump sign in rural Ashland, Neb., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will provide $12 billion in emergency relief to ease the pain o...
    Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help.More >>
    Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help.More >>

  • Trump recorded discussing paying for Playboy model's story

    Trump recorded discussing paying for Playboy model's story

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 10:01 PM EDT2018-07-25 02:01:24 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 6:58 AM EDT2018-07-25 10:58:04 GMT
    President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying "pay with...More >>
    President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying "pay with cash.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly