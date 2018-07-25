B'ham PD investigating fatal drive-by shooting at social savings - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

B'ham PD investigating fatal drive-by shooting at social savings club

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting at a social savings club Tuesday night. 

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso in the 2700 block of Pearson Avenue Southwest around 10 p.m. The victim died of his injuries at UAB Hospital.  Another man also suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

An unknown vehicle shot at the victim, according to preliminary investigation. 

