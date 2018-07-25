Hwy. 280 WB shut down in Inverness due to large water main break - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hwy. 280 WB shut down in Inverness due to large water main break

Emergency crews are responding to a water main break in the Inverness area. 

Water can be seen flowing near a Chevron location at Inverness Center Drive. Deputies are directing the flow of traffic. The entire intersection is flooded. 

Below is detour information from the WBRC Traffic Tracker team: 

This story is developing. 

