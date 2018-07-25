Hwy. 280 WB shut down in Inverness due to large water main break

Emergency crews are responding to a water main break in the Inverness area.

Water can be seen flowing near a Chevron location at Inverness Center Drive. Deputies are directing the flow of traffic. The entire intersection is flooded.

HWY 280 at Greenhill Parkway Westbound is completely shut down because of a water main break. No info on when the break will be repaired. pic.twitter.com/0u0H7wNLYr — Shelby County SO (@ShelbyCountySO) July 25, 2018

Below is detour information from the WBRC Traffic Tracker team:

5:10am DETOUR AROUND WATER MAIN BREAK ON US 280 inbound at Greenhill Rd.

*exit Valleydale Rd to Inverness Center Dr

*to Inverness Center Place

*to Inverness Center Pkwy back to US 280 inbound @WBRCNEWS @WBRCTRAFFIC #WBRCTRAFFIC#FIRSTALERT #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/T4x4Z8pMvM — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) July 25, 2018

#TrafficAlert as the water flows from another water main break, the flow of traffic 280 westbound isn’t flowing as smoothly. @WBRCgoodday @WBRCnews @BhamWaterWorks pic.twitter.com/tPy1Kv0qC5 — Bakari Savage (@BakariSavage) July 25, 2018

This story is developing.

