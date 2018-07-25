Hwy. 280 WB open after massive Inverness water main break - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Hwy. 280 WB open after massive Inverness water main break

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
(Source: Greg Long/WBRC) (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)

All lanes of Highway 280 Westbound are open after a water main break shut down traffic for hours.

Water can be seen flowing from the 20-inch break near a Chevron location at Inverness Center Drive. Deputies are directing the flow of traffic. The entire intersection is flooded. Birmingham Water Works and the Shelby County EMA are both on the scene. 

Authorities are expecting the break to impact the area all day, according to Hubbard Harvey, emergency management supervisor with Shelby County.

Nearly, 2000 residents and businesses south of Inverness Center Drive to the Highland Lakes subdivision could experience low to no water for six to eight hours, according to a news release from Birmingham Water Works. 

Below is detour information from the WBRC Traffic Tracker team: 

This story is developing. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mickey: Hot, but not humid

    Mickey: Hot, but not humid

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:03:24 GMT
    Mickey's forecast for Wednesday July 25 (Source: WBRC Weather)Mickey's forecast for Wednesday July 25 (Source: WBRC Weather)

    We had some overnight showers dissipate in central and east Alabama.  Temperatures are again in the 60s to low 70s this morning. We're expecting warmer temperatures today, but with drier air in place.  Highs may reach 89 degrees, but with little humidity and only a 20 percent chance of showers. 

    More >>

    We had some overnight showers dissipate in central and east Alabama.  Temperatures are again in the 60s to low 70s this morning. We're expecting warmer temperatures today, but with drier air in place.  Highs may reach 89 degrees, but with little humidity and only a 20 percent chance of showers. 

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Hwy. 280 WB open after massive Inverness water main break

    Hwy. 280 WB open after massive Inverness water main break

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-07-25 14:36:24 GMT
    (Source: WBRC video)(Source: WBRC video)

    All lanes of Highway 280 Westbound is open after a water main break shut down traffic for hours.

    More >>

    All lanes of Highway 280 Westbound is open after a water main break shut down traffic for hours.

    More >>

  • Behind the Front: Snowmaggedon – What went wrong?

    Behind the Front: Snowmaggedon – What went wrong?

    WBRC First Alert Chief Meteorologist, J-P Dice, is going beyond the forecast. He sits down with weekly guests to chat about a range of weather topics.WBRC First Alert Chief Meteorologist, J-P Dice, is going beyond the forecast. He sits down with weekly guests to chat about a range of weather topics.
    WBRC First Alert Chief Meteorologist, J-P Dice, is going beyond the forecast. He sits down with weekly guests to chat about a range of weather topics.WBRC First Alert Chief Meteorologist, J-P Dice, is going beyond the forecast. He sits down with weekly guests to chat about a range of weather topics.

    January 28th, 2014. To many people that was just a Tuesday – but the folks of Alabama know it by a different name – Snowmaggedon. The impact of the wintry storm was felt across Central Alabama. But what went wrong with the forecasting of the monumental event?

    More >>

    January 28th, 2014. To many people that was just a Tuesday – but the folks of Alabama know it by a different name – Snowmaggedon. The impact of the wintry storm was felt across Central Alabama. But what went wrong with the forecasting of the monumental event?

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly