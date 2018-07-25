Hwy. 280 WB open after massive Inverness water main break

All lanes of Highway 280 Westbound are open after a water main break shut down traffic for hours.

Water can be seen flowing from the 20-inch break near a Chevron location at Inverness Center Drive. Deputies are directing the flow of traffic. The entire intersection is flooded. Birmingham Water Works and the Shelby County EMA are both on the scene.

Authorities are expecting the break to impact the area all day, according to Hubbard Harvey, emergency management supervisor with Shelby County.

Nearly, 2000 residents and businesses south of Inverness Center Drive to the Highland Lakes subdivision could experience low to no water for six to eight hours, according to a news release from Birmingham Water Works.

Below is detour information from the WBRC Traffic Tracker team:

7:35am:

TWO OTHER DETOURS AROUND WATER MAIN BREAK ON US 280 at Greenhill Pkwy

#2--take HWY 119 WB; to I-65 NB into Bham

#3--take HWY 119 WB; to I-65 NB; to I-459 NB; to US 280 into Bham@wbrcnews @wbrctraffic #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/BuIwcC6Wo1 — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) July 25, 2018

5:10am DETOUR AROUND WATER MAIN BREAK ON US 280 inbound at Greenhill Rd.

*exit Valleydale Rd to Inverness Center Dr

*to Inverness Center Place

*to Inverness Center Pkwy back to US 280 inbound @WBRCNEWS @WBRCTRAFFIC #WBRCTRAFFIC#FIRSTALERT #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/T4x4Z8pMvM — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) July 25, 2018

#TrafficAlert as the water flows from another water main break, the flow of traffic 280 westbound isn’t flowing as smoothly. @WBRCgoodday @WBRCnews @BhamWaterWorks pic.twitter.com/tPy1Kv0qC5 — Bakari Savage (@BakariSavage) July 25, 2018

This story is developing.

