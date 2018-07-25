1 lane of Hwy. 280 WB in open after massive Inverness water main break

1 lane of Hwy. 280 WB in open after massive Inverness water main - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

One lane of Highway 280 Westbound is open after a water main break shut down traffic for hours.

Other lanes should open soon, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. 

Water can be seen flowing from the 20-inch break near a Chevron location at Inverness Center Drive. Deputies are directing the flow of traffic. The entire intersection is flooded. Birmingham Water Works and the Shelby County EMA are both on the scene. 

Authorities are expecting the break to impact the area all day, according to Hubbard Harvey, emergency management supervisor with Shelby County.

Nearly, 2000 residents and businesses south of Inverness Center Drive to the Highland Lakes subdivision could experience low to no water for six to eight hours, according to a news release from Birmingham Water Works. 

