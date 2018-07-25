Massachusetts candy company plant abruptly closes

REVERE, Mass. (AP) - The owner of a company that makes candies such as Necco wafers and Sweethearts has unexpectedly shut down operations at its Massachusetts plant.
The Boston Globe reports Round Hill Investments LLC announced Tuesday it is selling Necco brands to another confection manufacturer and closing down its Revere plant.
The company had recently purchased Necco for $17.3 million at a bankruptcy auction in May.
Round Hill did not identify Necco's new owner or say if candy production will resume. The closure came as a shock to the close to 230 workers at the plant who say they were told to pick up their final paychecks Friday.
Necco, or New England Confectionery Co., is the country's oldest continuously operating candy company.
