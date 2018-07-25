Miss You: Candy hearts company plant abruptly closes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Miss You: Candy hearts company plant abruptly closes

REVERE, Mass. (AP) - The owner of the company behind chalky, colorful confections such as Necco Wafers and Sweethearts has unexpectedly shut down operations at its Massachusetts plant and hasn't said if candy production will resume.

The Boston Globe reports Round Hill Investments LLC announced Tuesday it is selling Necco brands to another manufacturer and closing down its Revere plant.

The company had recently purchased Necco for $17.3 million at a bankruptcy auction in May.

Round Hill did not identify Necco's new owner. The closure came as a shock to the close to 230 workers at the plant who say they were told to pick up their final paychecks Friday.

Necco, or New England Confectionery Co., is the country's oldest continuously operating candy company.

The also make Mary Jane and Squirrel Nut Zippers candy.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Man accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar ordered to trial

    Man accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar ordered to trial

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-07-25 18:05:51 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-07-25 18:08:56 GMT
    A Los Angeles judge says the man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statue should stand trial.More >>
    A Los Angeles judge says the man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statue should stand trial.More >>

  • 'I will be resigning' says lawmaker who shouted slur on TV

    'I will be resigning' says lawmaker who shouted slur on TV

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-07-25 05:54:22 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-07-25 18:08:44 GMT
    (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

  • Study: Lowering blood pressure helps prevent mental decline

    Study: Lowering blood pressure helps prevent mental decline

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-07-25 13:09:51 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-07-25 18:08:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...
    A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.More >>
    A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly