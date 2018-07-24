Tuscaloosa Police discuss domestic violence

When it comes to domestic violence cases in Tuscaloosa, police tell us around 98% of them won't be prosecuted. Since January, police have responded to over 2,000 domestic violence-related calls.



"What happens in most of these cases, the victims never come forward to prosecute,” Capt. Brad Mason with TPD said.

Mason says in March, the department had over 120 domestic violence-related cases while only six were prosecuted. Of the 118 cases in April, just three were prosecuted.



"There are plenty of times where families get into heated disputes and we respond out on those and we document it with a report where again it doesn't rise to the level of a criminal act," says Mason. "When it doesn't rise to the level of a criminal act, no arrests are made, no investigations are done and that is pretty much where it ends."



But for the criminal cases, police tell us some victims don't come forward for a number of reasons. One reason being fear.



"We do encourage individuals who are victims of domestic violence or interpersonal violence to report it because only one out of four cases are reported nationally,” Annetta Nunn, a former Birmingham police chief, and domestic violence awareness advocate.



Nunn tells us state laws were changed several years ago because domestic violence victims were not coming forward.



"If law enforcement has probable cause, enough evidence to believe that this person has perpetrated domestic violence against a victim and that evidence is there, they can take the case forward even if a victim does not testify,” Nunn said,



If you're in need of help, you can call the Turning Point crisis hotline at 205-758-0808. Crisis specialists are standing by 24/7.

You can find more information about Turning Point here: https://www.turningpointservices.org/



