Alabama farmer reacts to Trump's tariff bailout

The Department of Agriculture announced the Trump administration is planning on handing out $12 billion in aid to farmers affected by the US imposed tariffs.

John DeLoach grew up working with cattle on his grandparent’s farm after his grandfather died to help keep the farm going. So far for him, farming is much more than an industry, it’s a legacy. He’s been a row crop farmer now for most of his life.

“This farm’s been in the family for, since 1820,” says DeLoach.

President Trump announced today a rollout of $12 billion in aid to help farmers like DeLoach with the loss they could see from the tariffs put in place by Trump’s administration. A loss that DeLoach hasn’t seen yet.

“In a couple months when harvest starts, if this prolongs, then yes it could affect us a little bit.”

DeLoach can’t say how the tariffs will affect him. But he’s got other things to worry about.

“Most ag industries are struggling right now as a whole anyways because our production costs are high, and our returns are low, so there’s always a worry. When they announced the tariffs, I didn’t have a knee-jerk reaction and I don’t have one now,” says DeLoach.

The $12 billion in aid will come to farmers three ways— one - a program to create new export markets for farmers, two - a food purchase program where the government will buy farmers’ unsold produce and give to food banks, and three-through direct payment. But DeLoach says, with government programs, the payout won’t come until a year later. He says farmers don’t get into this business for the money, but for love of the land and all he can do is hope for the best.

“We don’t know the details. The devil’s always in the details and we don’t know all of them. I hope and have utmost faith this will get itself straightened out soon,” says DeLoach.

The president’s trade war has caused a rift with both sides of the aisle. Republicans saying it amounts to socialism and goes against their free-market principles, the Democrats saying the president is throwing money at a problem he created.

