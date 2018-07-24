B'ham camp continues to rock after theft

Some Birmingham rock stars aren't letting a thief steal their groove.

On Monday, items for Girls Rock Birmingham, a non-profit program, were stolen.

The executive director was loading t-shirts and snacks for this week's campers into her car, only to be taken moments later.

She said the program is all about giving girls confidence through music, and she's convinced this set back will only make them stronger.

"Although it was unfortunate that some things were taken that we needed for camp, we're still rocking on. We've had people in the community jump up to support us and help replenish some of our supplies,” said Shelly Ann Edge.

This is the camp's fourth year.

To learn more about Girls Rock Birmingham and how you can help, go to their website.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.