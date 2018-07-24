Truck drivers in high demand in AL

Truck drivers needed! The Alabama Department of Labor released new stats showing the trucking industry is in heavy recruiting mode.

For George Scott, the trucking industry is all about opportunity. "It's almost like, as a truck driver, it's getting to the point where you can name your dollar. You can name your price. Because the need for truck drivers is phenomenally above average," Scott said.

As a driver recruiter for Merchants Foodservice, Scott's task is one that trucking companies across the state are struggling with.

"It's a sacrifice though," said Scott. "I think that's the biggest part of it. A lot of people don't want to leave their family."

According to the Alabama Department of Labor, Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers is the occupation with the most online ads in June of 2018, and increased by 37-percent since the same time last year.

Scott said when you're behind the wheel, the feeling of freedom and independence is overwhelming. And he said the pay doesn't hurt either.

"Some make $40,000. Those are the ones that are beginners. But the ones with a little more experience, they're making anywhere from at least 50 to 70 to $100,000 or more," he said.

Scott said he doesn't see the need for truck drivers decreasing any time soon, which means job security for them.

"The sacrifice is going to be great, and the reward afterward is going to be phenomenal," said Scott.

Scott has been going to multiple career fairs looking to fill 10 positions at Merchants FoodService.

And they aren't the only ones in high demand. Coming second on the list: Registered Nurses.

