Wes: A dry heat builds in for Wednesday and Thursday

We will continue to enjoy some comfy weather across our area Tuesday evening. There are some spotty areas of rain to the east and this wet weather will gradually dissipate, with lows in the 60s and low 70s.

The disturbance responsible for the scattered rain and milder weather will slide east Wednesday so this will set the stage for drier and hotter weather. A few isolated afternoon pop-up showers and storms will be possible for locations to the southeast; highs will be nearing 90°.



BUILDING HEAT FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: The heat will continue to build on Thursday, with another good supply of sunshine and highs in the low 90s. This will be more of a dry heat, so feels-like temperatures will be more reflective of the actual air temperatures.

There will be a slight chance of a stray shower or storm to the far south on Thursday. It will feel more pleasant by sunset time as temps quickly tumble into the low 80s.

There will be a slightly better chance for some afternoon storms and showers on Friday as moisture increases over the area. I’m still expecting a good supply of sunshine and a more-steamy feel by the afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-90s.



THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: We are tracking a front in the longer-range forecast that will eventually bring another significant increase in the number of storms and showers. The newer data shows this system now arriving early next week.

With respect to the weekend, I’m expecting a more typical summer setup, with partly to mostly sunny weather, hot temperatures, and more isolated afternoon pop-up showers and storms.

If you plan on attending the Counting Crows Concert at Oak Mountain, the news is looking much better with respect to the lower rain chance Saturday evening. Look for rain chances to jump to 60% on Monday and Tuesday.



