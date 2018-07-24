Swan finds its way into Highway 280 Walgreens

If you stopped by the Walgreens on Highway 280 earlier Tuesday evening, you may have found yourself face to face with a swan.

A customer in the store (and WBRC FOX6 News viewer) sent us the photos attached.

We're told by an employee at the store no one was hurt, including the swan. Employees were able to lure the swan out of the business.

No word on what specific feather-care products the swan was looking for before being shown the door. Dove soap, perhaps?

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.