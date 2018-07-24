Man injured in two car shootout on Parkway East

For years, Theresa Blum has kept it moving while working the drive-through at Costa's Barbecue. However, what happened Tuesday right outside her window was shocking.



"I heard seven or eight shots go off. I opened the window to see what was going on and I heard another six or seven shots go off," Blum says.



Kiana Fields works across the street at Iron City Ford. She didn't see it, but her boss did.



"She saw the two cars going down the parkway and they were shooting at each other," Fields says.



The cars were driving down Parkway East near Huffman Road. A red Hyundai Elantra was one of the cars involved.



A closer look revealed bullet holes just inches from a child's booster seat inside. Fortunately, there was not a child in the car at the time of the shooting.



The driver of the Elantra was hit and drove himself to UAB, but police say he's refusing to cooperate. They are still looking for the second driver.



"It was hard to believe," Fields recalls when she heard the news.



But what concerns her most are the innocent drivers in the area when it happened.

