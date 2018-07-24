The Latest: San Francisco bans plastic straws, stirrers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: San Francisco bans plastic straws, stirrers

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This July 17, 2018 photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. Eco-conscious San Francisco joins the city of Seattle in banning plastic straws, along with tiny coffee stirrers and cup pluggers, as par... (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This July 17, 2018 photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisco. Eco-conscious San Francisco joins the city of Seattle in banning plastic straws, along with tiny coffee stirrers and cup pluggers, as par...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on a plastic straw ban in San Francisco (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

San Francisco supervisors have unanimously approved a ban on plastic straws and takeout containers treated with fluorinated chemicals.

The vote Tuesday followed a ban on plastic straws and stirrers that took effect in Seattle this month. The San Francisco legislation requires a second vote next week.

The legislation also makes napkins and utensils with takeout or delivery available only on request unless there is a self-serve station.

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, food and drink vendors in San Francisco must use carryout containers and food wrappers that are free of fluorinated chemicals.

The chemicals ward against grease and water, but proponents of the ban say the chemicals are harmful and do not break down in compost.

___

12:05 a.m.

San Francisco is expected to join Seattle in outlawing plastic straws.

The Board of Supervisors will take up the proposal Tuesday.

The legislation prohibits eateries from using plastic anti-splashers, stirrers and other plastic items that environmentalists say are too small to be recycled properly.

The proposal, which would kick in July 2019, makes napkins and utensils on carryout available only on request unless there is a self-serve station.

Separately, the legislation would ban vendors from using takeout containers made with fluorinated chemicals starting January 2020.

Advocates say businesses in progressive San Francisco appear to be largely in support.

The American Chemistry Council and Plastics Industry Association are opposed and say the legislation is unnecessary

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

    Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:39:43 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-07-24 23:55:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>

  • Contentious Georgia GOP runoff tests Trump voters' loyalty

    Contentious Georgia GOP runoff tests Trump voters' loyalty

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-24 04:16:10 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-07-24 23:55:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...
    Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>
    Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Heart of Yosemite park to close as crews battle blaze

    Heart of Yosemite park to close as crews battle blaze

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-07-24 20:16:13 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-07-24 23:55:07 GMT
    California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading. (Source: KFSN/CNN)California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading. (Source: KFSN/CNN)

    California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading.

    More >>

    California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly