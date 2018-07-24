Kiwanis Club of Birmingham hosts school safety panel

School safety was the topic of discussion for a panel hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham Tuesday.



Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey says school leaders have taken time this summer to address security needs and ways to better protect your children.



"We'll we have installed 2,555 inner door locks. So that when our schools are locked down our teacher can actually administer a second door lock inside, so that no one can get into the classrooms," said Pouncey.



In addition to doing audits of their school safety hardware, they're also taking an active approach in addressing mental health by adding psychologists and behavioral specialists.



"Bullying is a huge issue in schools, unfortunately. And it impacts children. And certainly that’s a safety aspect for us,” said Hoover superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy.



A past president of the National Rifle Association was also in attendance talking about some of the safety training programs they fund, but also addressing the issue of arming teachers.



"Our main interest, of course, is extending those teachers who are permitted to carry and have the right to carry. We want to extend that to the schoolhouse for their own protection. They have a right to protect themselves,” said Jim Porter, past NRA president.

The Hoover City School System was recently named the safest school district in Alabama by Niche.com.

