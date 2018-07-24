Hoover revokes permits for home security company

The city of Hoover has revoked the solicitation and peddler permits for the company “Vivint Inc.” who also does business as “Smart Home Pros Inc.”



The move was announced Tuesday after city officials say they received numerous complaints about the company.



The police department posted the following on their Facebook page as guidance to residents:

According to Hoover ordinances, all persons must purchase and have a valid business license and solicitation permit in order to sell door-to-door in Hoover. Some of these persons may be persistent in their attempts to sell their product. If you are approached by an individual offering items for sale or home repair services, such as security systems, roof repair, driveway repair, or tree removal, request that they present their City of Hoover business license.



If you ask that a solicitor leave your property, they must do so immediately. If you have anyone at your door (or on your property) that you deem suspicious, or otherwise would like for the Hoover Police to check out and investigate, please do not hesitate to call us: 911 for emergencies and (205) 822-5300 for non-emergencies.

WBRC has reached out to Vivint Inc. for comment. As of the deadline for this story, we have not yet heard back from them.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.