Construction worker electrocuted at Thompson High School

A construction worker working on electrical work inside the Thompson High School Athletic Center was electrocuted Tuesday afternoon.

He was taken to a local hospital where authorities pronounced him dead.

Witnesses tell authorities that the victim was working on a ladder inside the new athletic facility. Construction at the school has been stopped for the rest of the day.

The Shelby County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Ladarius Williams.

We are told that state agencies will more than likely come to inspect the building.

