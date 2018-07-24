Construction worker electrocuted at Thompson High School - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BREAKING

Construction worker electrocuted at Thompson High School

Thompson High School (Source: WBRC) Thompson High School (Source: WBRC)
ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) -

A construction worker working on electrical work inside the Thompson High School Athletic Center was electrocuted Tuesday afternoon.

He was taken to a local hospital where authorities pronounced him dead.

Witnesses tell authorities that the victim was working on a ladder inside the new athletic facility. Construction at the school has been stopped for the rest of the day. 

The Shelby County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Ladarius Williams.

We are told that state agencies will more than likely come to inspect the building. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

