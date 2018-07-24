Senator tells USOC to take legal responsibility for abuse - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Senator tells USOC to take legal responsibility for abuse

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer

A senator called on the U.S. Olympic Committee to cease trying to be dropped as a defendant in sex-abuse lawsuits filed by gold-medal gymnasts, saying "part of accepting moral responsibility is to accept legal responsibility" for the crimes committed by Larry Nassar.

At a hearing Tuesday in Washington, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut criticized the USOC's acting CEO, Susanne Lyons, for signing off on last week's motions to have the USOC removed from lawsuits involving Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and McKayla Maroney.

Lyons said the USOC does believe it has responsibility for the crimes committed by the former USA Gymnastics doctor, but that the questions raised in the motions are legal, not moral or ethical.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for child pornography and other crimes after hundreds of women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical care. He was a longtime sports doctor at Michigan State University.

Lyons testified alongside USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry and interim Michigan State president John Engler, who was criticized for insensitive emails and comments he made during negotiations that produced a $500 million settlement with sex-abuse victims.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • LA chief says police, not gunman, fired fatal shot at market

    LA chief says police, not gunman, fired fatal shot at market

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:39:31 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-07-24 22:03:01 GMT
    Melyda Corado was hit by a police officer's gunfire before the suspect took hostages at Trader Joe's on Saturday. (Source: Family photo/CNN)Melyda Corado was hit by a police officer's gunfire before the suspect took hostages at Trader Joe's on Saturday. (Source: Family photo/CNN)

    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

    More >>

    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

    More >>

  • Black Panther Party co-founder Elbert "Big Man" Howard dies

    Black Panther Party co-founder Elbert "Big Man" Howard dies

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 3:23 PM EDT2018-07-24 19:23:18 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-07-24 22:02:36 GMT
    Elbert "Big Man" Howard, who was one of the six founding members of the Black Panther Party, has died at age 80.More >>
    Elbert "Big Man" Howard, who was one of the six founding members of the Black Panther Party, has died at age 80.More >>

  • Contentious Georgia GOP runoff tests Trump voters' loyalty

    Contentious Georgia GOP runoff tests Trump voters' loyalty

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-24 04:16:10 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-07-24 22:02:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...
    Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>
    Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly