Mobile street name to honor Jim Crow-era murder victim

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A Mobile street will be named in honor of a victim of a racially motivated Jim Crow-era murder.

Al.com reports the agenda item calling for Tennessee Street to also be named in honor of Rayfield Davis was initially listed under resolutions being introduced, which means it would have been held over for a week for consideration. But District 3 Councilman C.J. Small asked that it be reclassified as a consent resolution, meaning it could be approved immediately, which the city council unanimously did Tuesday.

Davis was a janitor at Mobile's Brookley Air Force Base. On March 7, 1948, Davis and a mechanic argued. Davis reportedly told the man that equality was coming for whites and blacks, which enraged the man to the point that he beat Davis to death.

