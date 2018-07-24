Baseball's All-Star Game edges down to record low viewership - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Baseball's All-Star Game edges down to record low viewership

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Houston Astros George Springer (4) celebrates with his teammates at the end of the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in Washington. The American League won 8-6. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Houston Astros George Springer (4) celebrates with his teammates at the end of the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in Washington. The American League won 8-6.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Baseball's All-Star Game edged down to a record low in viewership as it reversed last year's ratings increase.

According to Nielsen Co. ratings out Tuesday, Major League Baseball's exhibition game drew 8.7 million viewers on Fox last week.

That's just under the previous record low of 8.71 million viewers in 2016, and 6 percent less than 2017's audience of 9.28 million.

Although the game ranked as the week's No. 2 show, it was easily topped by "America's Got Talent." The NBC competition show drew 11.3 million viewers.

