Wes: Mostly dry for the next couple of days with building heat

The big weather story for our area continues to be an upper-level disturbance located east of Alabama. This is producing a tropical feel across our area with lots of clouds, scattered showers, and in many locations, pleasantly warm temperatures. Most of the shower activity continues to be concentrated over areas along and east of I-65. However, we were noting some isolated pop-ups over West Alabama. We don’t see much lightning on the maps, although a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. The general motion is a south to southwest direction, and the wet weather continues to move along at a faster pace. Any rain delays you experience this afternoon or evening will be temporary. The chance for a passing shower or storm will continue this evening and gradually diminish through midnight. Lows Tuesday night will be near 70°.

BUILDING HEAT FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: Most areas will experience a stretch of dry weather over the next few days and much hotter conditions. As the disturbance exits the region, and dry air settles in, the stage will be set for lots of sunshine tomorrow and Thursday. I’m expecting more of a dry heat over the next two days, so temperatures could easily reach into the low 90s. The only rain chance over the next couple of days will be limited to far southern areas, mainly southeast counties tomorrow and far southern counties on Thursday. There will be a slightly better chance for some afternoon storms and showers on Friday as moisture increases over the area. I’m still expecting a good supply of sunshine and a more-steamy feel by the afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: We are tracking a front in the longer-range forecast that will eventually bring another significant increase in the number of storms and showers. The newer data shows this system now arriving early next week. So, with respect to the weekend, I’m expecting a more typical summer setup, with partly to mostly sunny weather, hot temperatures, and more isolated afternoon pop-up showers and storms.

If you plan on attending the Counting Crows Concert at Oak Mountain, the news is looking much better with respect to the lower rain chance Saturday evening. Look for rain chances to jump to 60% on Monday and Tuesday.

