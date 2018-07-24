City leaders working to make sure Classic weekend stays in B'ham

There has been talk recently that other cities such as Atlanta would like to get Magic City Classic between Alabama State and Alabama A&M. City leaders say they don't want that to happen.

The Classic means millions of dollars for Birmingham. The economic impact is expected to be more than $20 million according to the Greater Birmingham Visitors and Convention Bureau. Last year, the city spent $705,000 dollars. The appropriation grew to $800,000 this year. The extra money is expected to go towards increasing the tailgate area and experience for football fans. Councilman William Parker says the city is committed to keeping the classic in Birmingham.

"The Magic City Classic will be in Birmingham for the foreseeable future for years and years to come. We will be working through the annual appropriations for the Magic City Classic. So we will be seeking the support of the council," Parker said.

Parker wants the Parks and Recreation Board behind the appropriation. A meeting was delayed by the park board because Parker's committee was notified Friday the board demands two weeks notice before any meetings. Parker admits there have been communication problems with board members of late.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.